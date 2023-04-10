Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan signed documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the expanded meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, a ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan documents has been held, News.az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a "Protocol on establishment of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan" and the joint statement of the heads of state.

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Vugar Aliyev and General Director of Non-Profit Joint-Stock Company "Teleradiocomplex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan" Raushan Kazhibayeva signed a “Memorandum on mutual understanding and cooperation between the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) and Non-Profit Joint-Stock Company "Teleradiocomplex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan"”.

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoghlanov and Director of the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Research of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliyev signed a "Memorandum on scientific and cultural cooperation between the Baku International Multiculturalism Center and the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Studies of Kazakhstan".

Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov and Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan Ayan Yerenov signed a "Memorandum of Understanding between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan”.

President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Isa Habibbayli and President of the “National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan” Republican Private Association Murat Zhurinov signed a “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of science between the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan”.

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoghlanov and President of "Otandastar Foundation " of the Republic of Kazakhstan Abzal Saparbekuly signed a “Memorandum of Understanding between the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and "Otandastar Foundation " of the Republic of Kazakhstan”.

Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov and Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali signed a “Memorandum of understanding and cooperation between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan”.

