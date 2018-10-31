Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan trade turnover doubles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Imports to Kazakhstan from Azerbaijan in January-August 2018 amounted to $33.5 million

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the first 8 months of 2018 amounted to $168.1 million, Kazakh Investment and Development Minister Zhenis Kassymbek said at a meeting with the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov in Astana, Kazakh Investment and Development Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

This is more than twice the figure for the same period last year ($81.5 million).

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in such sectors as trade, investment, export operations, etc.

Kassymbek noted the successful implementation of the agreements reached during the official visit of the Kazakh president to Azerbaijan in April 2017.

Shahbazov, in turn, noted the importance of deepening relations through holding meetings of the intergovernmental commission, establishing relations between partners in various sectors and organizing meetings of business circles of the two countries.

It is worth noting that exports from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan in January-August 2018 amounted to $134.6 million, which is 115.3 percent higher than in the same period of 2017 ($62.5 million).

Imports to Kazakhstan from Azerbaijan in January-August 2018 amounted to $33.5 million, which is 75.7 percent more compared to the same period last year ($19.1 million).

