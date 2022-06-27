Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-Turkiye trilateral format will improve Europe-Asia transport links: FM Bayramov

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-Turkiye trilateral format will improve transport links between Europe and Asia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the first trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers and Ministers in charge of transport of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkiye, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan greatly contributes to the development of the entire region and is actively involved in cooperation among regional countries.

The minister expressed confidence that the new format will be very effective and will further enhance relations between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkiye.

