Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to ink green energy partnership deal at COP29

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan are set to sign an intergovernmental agreement on strategic partnership in the development and transfer of green energy during the upcoming COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has announced.

In an interview with local media, Shahbazov emphasized Azerbaijan's pivotal role in a new energy corridor originating from Central Asia, News.Az reports.He mentioned that one of the project's upcoming tasks is to establish a joint venture based in Baku."Among our plans for COP29 is the signing of an 'Intergovernmental Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Development and Transfer of Green Energy between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan' within the Investment Forum on Energy Transition for Central Asia," Shahbazov stated.He added that from a practical point of view, the possibility of connecting the "Green Energy Corridor" Caspian-Black Sea-Europe with Central Asia is also being discussed.The draft Agreement reflects the parties' intentions to organize clean energy supplies to Europe and other regions, to cooperate in the application of new technologies and the development of services to improve energy efficiency and energy conservation. The agreement will be concluded for an indefinite period.On May 1, 2024, as part of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, the energy ministers of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of cooperation on the interconnection of the energy systems of the three republics.The document envisages studying the possibility of connecting the energy systems of the three countries by laying a high-voltage cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea and on the territory of other states to supply green energy from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to Europe.

News.Az