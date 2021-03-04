Azerbaijan keen to expand cooperation with Turkey – culture minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Anar Karimov said his recent visit to Turkey was fruitful.

“Our delegation’s visit to Turkey has been fruitful. As we met in Ankara we exchanged views on the expansion of cooperation and experience in the fields of culture, art, museum and library,” the minister said.

Touching upon the meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the minister noted that the two documents, signed after the session of the First Azerbaijani-Turkish Cultural Commission, would give a new impetus to fruitful and beneficial cooperation.

News.Az