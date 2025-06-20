Azerbaijan keeps embassies operational in Iran, Israel - MFA

Hajizada noted that there have been no reports of Azerbaijani citizens killed or injured in the escalating exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The situation intensified on June 13 when Israel launched a series of extensive airstrikes targeting key Iranian nuclear and military sites, including facilities in Natanz and Fordow, as well as positions held by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In response to the heightened risk, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry had previously issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to both Iran and Israel. Those currently in either country were advised to stay alert and prioritize their safety.