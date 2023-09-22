Azerbaijan keeps working with Russian peacekeepers to collect bodies of Armenian combatants

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is working with the Russian peacekeeping contingent to collect the bodies of Armenian combatants left on the battlefield, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X (Twitter), News.Az reports.

“Work is underway with Russian peacekeepers to collect the bodies of combatants left on the field. We also support the reception of to receive additional personnel from the ICRC Geneva Office,” Hajiyev said.

The Azerbaijani presidential aide on Friday held a meeting with the ICRC Baku Office and other international partners to discuss humanitarian issues.

During the meeting, the strict observance of the international humanitarian law by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and by all means, avoiding collateral damage during the local anti-terrorist measures, which lasted 23 hours and 51 minutes, were commended.

News.Az