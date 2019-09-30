Azerbaijan-Korea business forum kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan-Korea business forum on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea has started in Baku, Trend reports.

As part of the forum, Head of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Fund (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev, Head of the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA) Kwang-hee Hong, as well as representatives of business structures of the two countries are expected to make speeches.

The business forum is attended by representatives of eight Korean companies operating in business, trade, industry, textiles, petrochemicals and other areas of the economy.

The business forum is organized at the initiative of AZPROMO.

