Azerbaijan, Korea discuss ICT cooperation

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has met with Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation of the Republic of Korea Chong Soo Park.

The sides exchanged views on the continuously developing economic cooperation, ICT, cyber security and transport sector between the two countries.

The issue of the participation of Korean companies in projects being implemented in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories was discussed.

At the meeting, it was noted that digital transformation is a priority in Azerbaijan, and it is important for the country to get acquainted with the best practices of Korea in this field.

