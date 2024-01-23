Azerbaijan, Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation, regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by Head of the Azerbaijan-Kuwait interparliamentary friendship group Mohammed Hayef Al-Mutairi on January 23, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, as well as the current situation in the region were discussed at the meeting.

Bayramov noted a mutually beneficial cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Kuwait in several spheres, including the economy, alternative energy, trade, agriculture, tourism, culture, and education.

The importance of mutual support which is rendered by the two countries to each other within the regional and international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement, was emphasized. The parliamentary diplomacy, including mutual visits by parliamentarians of the two countries, played a positive role in the development of bilateral relations.

The broad prospects for the development of relations were emphasized. The great importance of the mechanism of political consultations and the work of the joint intergovernmental commission on cooperation was noted.

The Kuwaiti delegation was informed about the restoration work in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation. Bayramov called on the Kuwaiti side to take part in the restoration process.

News.Az