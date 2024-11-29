Azerbaijan, Kuwait hail expansion of bilateral cooperation
Photo: Press Service of Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday received Kuwait’s newly appointed Ambassador, Mohammad Faisal Al-Mutairi.During the meeting, FM Bayramov accepted a copy of the Kuwaiti ambassador’s credentials, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.
The parties noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, praising the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation over the past years.
The parties emphasized the importance of continuing mutual support and cooperation within regional and international organizations, including the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
They also held a detailed discussion on the results of the COP29 climate conference, recently held in Baku.
Ambassador Al-Muteiri expressed confidence that the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait would continue to develop positively and pledged to make every effort to further enhance relations.