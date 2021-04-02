Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss expansion of bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev on the sidelines of a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow.

The FMs exchanged views on the expansion and deepening of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan. They stressed the importance of the implementation of reciprocal visits in terms of the development of cooperation.

Discussing prospects for the bilateral economic relations, the ministers noted the significance of holding the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the results of the 44-day Patriotic War, the current situation in the region, as well as the measures taken to implement the trilateral statements.

The sides stressed the importance of continuing political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The continuation of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan within international organizations and other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

News.Az

