Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Lieutenant General Baktybek Bekbolotov has today arrived in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

The delegation first visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity. They laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

Then, a solemn welcoming ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defense. The defense ministers of both countries passed along the guard of honor and the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were performed. Lieutenant General Baktybek Bekbolotov signed the “Book of Honor” in accordance with the protocol.

Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov greeted the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The minister highlighted the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the work done in the liberated territories, as well as the operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the Karabakh economic region.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov noted that Armenia, which does not make the right conclusions from the successful operations of the Azerbaijan Army, contrary to the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, still retains the remnants of its armed forces in Azerbaijani territories and creates serious obstacles to ensuring peace and security in the region. “The Azerbaijan Army is capable of suppressing any threat at any time.”

The Defense Minister of Kyrgyzstan expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan, and thanked the host side for the warm reception. He noted that the historical friendly and fraternal ties between the two countries` peoples has made a significant contribution to the development of military cooperation, as in all spheres.

The sides discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az