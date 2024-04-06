Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss preparation for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has met with Kyrgyz ambassador Kayrat Osmonaliyev, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the opportunities for future cooperation between the two countries in the field of environmental protection.

They also exchanged views on preparation for the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan this year.

News.Az