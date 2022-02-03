Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for development of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan discussed prospects for the development of cooperation.

The discussions were held as part of the Azerbaijani delegation’s visit to Kyrgyzstan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told News.Az.

During a business meeting with the participation of officials and business circles of both countries, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov spoke about the ongoing economic reforms in the country, national priorities, measures to support business in a pandemic and large-scale restoration work launched in country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The deputy minister pointed out the opportunities for cooperation in the fields of agriculture, industry, trade, investment and tourism.

Besides, he invited representatives of the Kyrgyz private sector to take advantage of the favorable business environment created in Azerbaijan and to participate in business projects.

Acting Minister of Investments of Kyrgyzstan Nuradil Bayasov expressed his country’s interest in expanding economic cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov, Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliyev spoke on the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also got acquainted with the Bishkek special economic zone.

News.Az