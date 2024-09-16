Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan explore prospects for cooperation in renewables

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan explore prospects for cooperation in renewables

The prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in the field of renewables were explored in Bishkek on Monday.

The matter was discussed at a meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and his Kyrgyz counterpart Taalaibek Ibrayev, held as part of the 4th ministerial meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Bishkek, News.Az reports.

“We discussed with the Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibrayev the cooperation opportunities in the fields of oil and gas and renewables, the prospects for Kyrgyzstan to join the project of linking the energy systems of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan,” Minister Shahbazov said on X.

“We reviewed the issues related to the Energy Action Plan and the Working Group between the two countries,” he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      