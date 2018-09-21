Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan hail bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have hailed bilateral relations as Speaker of the Parliament Ogtay Asadov met with his Kyrgyz counterpart

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have hailed bilateral relations as Speaker of the Parliament Ogtay Asadov met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Dastanbek Djumabekov, AzerTag reports.

Asadov hailed “deeply-rooted” relations between the two nations. “The two nations share similar roots, cultures and traditions,” he said. “Relations between our countries are developing. Reciprocal visits of the heads of state pave the way for the expansion of bilateral cooperation,” Asadov added.

Djumabekov affirmed Kyrgyzstan`s keenness to develop relations with Azerbaijan.

News.az

News.Az