Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan have wide potential to cooperate within Middle Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have wide potential to cooperate within the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Tuesday.

FM Bayramov made the remarks at a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev in Bishkek, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The meeting saw discussions on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in various sectors, including political, economic, commerce, investment, transportation, communications, tourism, culture, humanitarian, and others.

Both sides stressed the need for coordinating the two nations' Days of Culture and strengthening cultural and artistic collaboration. They also discussed the possibility of a partnership in green energy production.

Furthermore, the significance of fostering relations within regional and international organizations was highlighted. Specifically, there was emphasis on the promising opportunities for cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), as well as the importance of robust interactions among member states of the OTS to leverage the existing potential.

Confidence was expressed in the forthcoming extraordinary summit of OTS in July in Azerbaijan's Shusha and the official summit in October in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek as pivotal events contributing to the organization's development.

News.Az