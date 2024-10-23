Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan ink 2025 military cooperation plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday met with his Kyrgyz counterpart, Lieutenant General Baktybek Bekbolotov.

At the official welcoming ceremony organized at the Kyrgyzstan’s Defense Ministry, the defense chiefs passed along the guard of honor, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az. The national anthems of both countries were played accompanied by a military orchestra.The meeting discussed the prospects for developing military, military-technical and military educational cooperation between the 2 countries. Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on regional security and a number of issues of common interest.The meeting concluded with the signing of Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2025 between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

News.Az