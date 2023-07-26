Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan intergovernmental commission holds 5th meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th meeting of the Azerbaijan- Kyrgyzstan Joint Intergovernmental Commission has been held in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov attended the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, Deputy PM Ali Ahmadov, the chair of the commission from Azerbaijan, and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Torobayev, the chair of the commission for Kyrgyzstan, held a meeting in a limited format to discuss current issues on a bilateral agenda followed by a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission with participation of heads and authorized representatives of relevant state bodies of the two countries.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of the Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz friendly relations and strategic partnership, emphasizing the active political dialogue and personal contacts between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in terms of ensuring high dynamics in the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation.

Hailing the positive dynamics of economic and commercial relations between the two countries, the sides highlighted the prospects for development of bilateral relations in a number of fields, including renewable energy sources, agriculture, tourism, cultural-humanitarian and others.

The meeting also revolved around the completion of the establishment procedure for Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund, as well as the dynamics of transport and transit cooperation and the role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Ali Ahmadov gave insight into the favourable investment climate in Azerbaijan.

The sides expressed mutual readiness to continue a constructive dialogue on the entire range of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Following the meeting, Ali Ahmadov and Bakyt Torobayev signed the Protocol of the 5th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

News.Az