Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan mark 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has hosted an event and exhibition on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, News.az reports.

The event was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the employees of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Azerbaijan, as well as heads of Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Chamber of Trade and Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society.

The event began with the national anthems of both countries.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov highlighted the 30-year path of development of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan relations. He described the relations between the two countries as friendly and fraternal, saying that they are based on common history and cultural values of both countries’ peoples. Emphasizing the great contribution of the two countries’ heads of state to the development of bilateral relations, Azerbaijani Deputy FM noted that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan enjoy mutually successful cooperation both on bilateral level and multilateral platforms.

Khalafov expressed his confidence for further development of multifaceted relations between the two countries for the benefit of the two countries’ peoples.

Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliyev extended his congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan. He noted that since the first day of establishment, Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan diplomatic relations have been successfully developing in political, trade, economic, scientific, technical, cultural and other spheres based on mutually beneficial cooperation and friendship.

The participants then familiarized themselves with the exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

News.Az