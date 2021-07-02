Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan reach new co-op agreement for 2021-2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

An agreement on cooperation for 2021-2022 has been signed between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov made the statement Friday during a joint press conference with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbayev in Baku.

According to the minister, since the beginning of 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan has grown by 65 percent as compared to the same period of 2020.

"But this growth is insufficient," Bayramov added.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed issues of supporting the activities of the intergovernmental commissions, holding business forums.

The sides also discussed the issue of expanding transport and transit communications between the countries.

"We think that Kyrgyzstan is interested in the East-West transport corridor passing through Azerbaijan,” Bayramov said.

News.Az