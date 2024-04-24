Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan trade turnover is showing a tendency to increase: President Ilham Aliyev
- 24 Apr 2024 06:44
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 195490
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-kyrgyzstan-trade-turnover-is-showing-a-tendency-to-increase-president-ilham-aliyev Copied
“The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan is showing a tendency to increase,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, News.Az reports.
“We are actively cooperating in the trade and economic sphere. Today, the figures of a several-fold increase in trade turnover were announced. Although the absolute figures are not very large yet, the trend towards increasing potential exists,” the head of state pointed out.