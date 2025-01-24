Azerbaijan Land Forces commander arrives in Türkiye for official visit

On January 24, Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister – Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel General Hikmat Mirzayev arrived in Türkiye for an official visit.

During the visit, the delegation held a meeting with Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroglu, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. The meeting highlighted the positive state of military cooperation between the two fraternal countries. The contributions of the Azerbaijani-Turkish partnership to regional security and avenues for its future enhancement were discussed.During the meeting, the sides conducted a comprehensive exchange of views on a range of issues of common interest.

News.Az