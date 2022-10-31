Azerbaijan Land Forces conduct command-staff exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, command-staff exercises were held with the Azerbaijan Land Forces formations, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

According to the plan, the deployment of command and control bodies of military units, which were put on alert, was ensured and the subunits’ activities were clarified on the map. Commanders’ reports on the fulfillment of tasks were heard.

The main objectives of the exercises are to increase the managing and prompt decision-making skills of commanders while bringing the units to various states of combat readiness, as well as to further improve the activities of the headquarters.

During the command-staff exercises, servicemen successfully fulfilled all the assigned tasks.

News.Az