Azerbaijan, Laos discuss cooperation prospects

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Democratic Republic of Lao Saleumxay Kommasith have discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

Rasizade emphasized the fact that relations between Azerbaijan and Lao date back to the Soviet times. He highlighted the necessity of building a legal framework for revitalizing cooperation, AzerTag reports.

PM Rasizade hailed Laos` proposals on joint projects in a number of areas, including the non-oil sector, agriculture, transport, tourism and education.

FM Kommasith expressed his confidence that mutual visits and exchange of experience between the public and private sectors will contribute to the development of cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az

