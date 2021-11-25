Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss issues of bilateral co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 25, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Latvia Elnur Sultanov met with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Latvia Artis Pabriks, News.Az reports.



The sides stressed the strategic partnership level between the two countries and the importance of the present ties in the defense field and noted the potential of the deepening of bilateral cooperation in this area.



The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

