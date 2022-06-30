Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the bilateral cooperation plan for 2022, a meeting between representatives of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and specialists of the Engineering Training Center of Latvia’s Defense Ministry was held at the International Military Cooperation Department.

At the meeting, the guests were provided with detailed information about the mine clearance work done in the liberated territories after the victory gained in the Patriotic War under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Defense Ministry told AzVision.az.

In the end, a detailed exchange of views on the neutralization of mines and improvised explosive devices, as well as on other topics was held.

