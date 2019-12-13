Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss military-security cooperation

As part of his official visit to Latvia, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of the Republic

The sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of cooperation between two countries both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Speaking about the security in the region, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed Artis Pabriks on the current state of the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is the main threat to regional security.

The importance of reciprocal visits was highlighted, and the organization of exchange of visits was discussed at the meeting.

Following the meeting, FM Mammadyarov visited the Museum of the Occupation of Latvia and viewed the materials and exhibits here.

News.Az


