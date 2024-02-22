Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss preparatory process for COP29

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has met with Ambassador of Latvia to the country Edgars Skuja, News.Az reports. 

They exchanged views on the preparatory process for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), to be hosted by Azerbaijan this year.


