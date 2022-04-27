Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Latvia hail development of bilateral ties in various areas

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Latvia hail development of bilateral ties in various areas

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of Latvia Artis Pabriks, who is on a visit to Baku, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The sides hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Latvia relations in various areas.

They discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries in political, military, trade and economic, investment, tourism and other fields.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      