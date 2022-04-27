Azerbaijan, Latvia hail development of bilateral ties in various areas
27 Apr 2022 13:42
Politics
Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of Latvia Artis Pabriks, who is on a visit to Baku, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told News.Az.
The sides hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Latvia relations in various areas.
They discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries in political, military, trade and economic, investment, tourism and other fields.