Azerbaijan, Latvia hail development of bilateral ties in various areas

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of Latvia Artis Pabriks, who is on a visit to Baku, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The sides hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Latvia relations in various areas.

They discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries in political, military, trade and economic, investment, tourism and other fields.

