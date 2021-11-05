Azerbaijan, Latvia have great potential for strengthening economic, political relations, ex-president says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Latvia have great potential for strengthening economic and political relations, Latvia’s ex-president Valdis Zatlers told Trend on the sidelines of the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19”.

According to Zatlers, relations between the two countries are developing both at the level of heads of state and peoples.

"In the economic sphere, relations are developing dynamically. The two countries have every opportunity to establish ties in the field of transport and logistics. Azerbaijan and Latvia have every opportunity to realize the existing potential," he stressed.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the next Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on Thursday.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

News.Az