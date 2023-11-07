Azerbaijan, Latvia hold second strategic dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second session of the strategic dialogue between Azerbaijan and Latvia was held, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Latvian delegation was headed by Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Political Director Andzejs Vilumsons.

During the meeting, the current situation and future prospects of bilateral ties, as well as cooperation in the political, economic, energy, transportation, and humanitarian domains, were discussed, especially within the framework of international organizations.

The importance of strategic engagement between the two nations was stressed, as were the actions of the intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Latvia.

The Latvian side was informed about the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the normalization process, Armenia's mine threats against Azerbaijan, the large-scale reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, as well as the implementation of the "State Program on the Great Return to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation".

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az