Azerbaijan launches another training session for reservists - VIDEO

In accordance with the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry’s training plan for 2024, another training session with reservists is being held in one of the military units as part of joint activities with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription.

The session teaches the reservists tactical and technical features of the modern weapons and military equipment in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army, the rules of their use, as well as the elements of drill training, the ministry’s press service told News.Az.Moreover, the participants successfully accomplish the tasks on taking the firing position and destroying imaginary enemy targets at the firing range.The session is focused on increasing the level of combat training, knowledge and practical skills of reservists.

