Azerbaijan conducts counter-terrorist operation against illegal Armenian armed groups (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan has conducted a counter-terrorist operation following the death of its soldier as result of the shelling by illegal Armenian armed detachments, News.Az reports citing Trend.

As a result of the counter-terrorist operation carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, an artillery battalion and one post of the Armenian armed formations were destroyed. There are dead and wounded among the Armenian side.

On the morning of August 3, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in direction of the Lachin district.

A serviceman of active military service - soldier Kazimov Anar Rustam became martyr as a result of a bullet wound, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

News.Az