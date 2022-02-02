Azerbaijan launches construction of Barda-Aghdam railway stations (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of administrative buildings and passenger platforms was launched at the Kocharli and Tazakand stations of Azerbaijan’s Barda-Aghdam railway, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told News.Az.

Under the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated November 24, 2020, the construction of the Barda-Aghdam railway was launched in early December 2020.

Its axial length is 47.1 kilometers. Four stations, three bridges, one overpass, 23 intersections with the highway and 127 artificial engineering structures are planned to be built within the project.

The construction work is being carried out in two stages. The first stage (20.78 kilometers) covers the Barda-Kocharli-Tazakand station while the second (26.32 kilometers) - the Tazakand-Aghdam station.

The construction of artificial structures was launched in February 2021 while elements of the upper structure of the railway - in August 2021.

Earthwork has been almost completed (98 percent) within the first stage. Two bridges and eight-level crossings with emergency notification systems have been built.

In general, over half of the construction and installation work (65 percent) was completed within the first stage.

The work within the second stage is carried out along with the demining process.

The construction of the Barda-Aghdam railway is planned to be completed in 2023.

News.Az