Azerbaijan launches COP29.az website

The website of this year’s international climate conference, COP29, went live today. The 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, to use its full name, will be hosted by Azerbaijan in November 2024, News.Az reports.

The website provides updates on the work of the COP29 Presidency in preparing for the Conference, as well as on all organizational aspects of interest to the Conference parties and the media.

With important news about the status of the negotiating process, and key climate action initiatives put forward by the host country's leadership, the website https://cop29.az/en will show Azerbaijan's journey towards hosting COP29. All the news will be presented promptly and accurately in both English and Azerbaijani, making the platform accessible to local and global audiences alike.

The newly launched website for COP29, also conveys the key messaging on Green Transition Strategy initiatives of Azerbaijan and the Presidency’s Framework for Action. The accessibility of user information and the facilitation of the effortless navigation of the visitor inquiries are among the top priority qualities of the platform.

Designed for local and global audience, the aforementioned e-services will provide operational data and establish seamless connectivity with associated platforms.

The COP29 website is accessible via the following link: https://cop29.az.

News.Az