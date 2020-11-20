Azerbaijan launches criminal case against Armenians who set fire to forests in occupied lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

While retreating, the Armenian Armed Forces committed new crimes at the final stage of the hostilities, which lasted from September 27 through November 10, 2020, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan said.

The Prosecutor General's Office revealed that on October 8, November 3, 4, and 8, 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces located in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, as well as on the Armenian territory and the criminal gangs created by them, fired at least six shells of 122 caliber D-4 type with 3.6 kg of white phosphorus in each of the densely populated territories of Fuzuli and Tartar districts, as well as forests with valuable perennial trees in Arayatli, Alkhanli villages of Fuzuli district, Sahlebad village of Tartar district, in Shusha city.

Armenia grossly violated the requirements of the 1949 Geneva Convention "For the protection of civilians in wartime", the fundamental principles of the UN Biodiversity Convention, with the aim of causing big damage to the environment and settlements in Fuzuli and Tartar districts.

The Armenian Armed Forces committed deliberate arson in these territories, as a result of which big damage was inflicted to Azerbaijan. The aggressive war was planned and carried out against Azerbaijan, as well as terrorist crimes were committed.

On this fact, the Prosecutor General's Office filed a criminal case upon Articles 100.2 (waging an aggressive war), 214.2 (terrorism), and other articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code on November 20. The investigation was entrusted to the Investigative Department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Currently, employees of the Prosecutor General's Office are carrying out the necessary investigative measures, documenting and collecting evidence.

News.Az