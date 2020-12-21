Azerbaijan launches first production facility in Shusha (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first production facility has been commissioned in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, the Ministry of Economy said on Monday.

According to the ministry, Sumgait Bread OJSC, with the support of the Ministry of Economy, opened the first bread-baking factory in Shusha. The factory, which was built within 20 days, produces 5,000 pieces of bread of two types daily.

The production employs 10 people. The enterprise provides bread for Azerbaijani soldiers and officers serving in the region.

“The enterprise is equipped with an individual generator and a water supply system to ensure uninterrupted operation. In case of an increase in demand, it is planned to increase production volumes and product range, as well as create new jobs,” the ministry added.

News.Az