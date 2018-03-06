Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan launches five-year process of subsidizing beekeepers

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan launches five-year process of subsidizing beekeepers

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on stimulating the development of beekeeping.

According to the order, individuals and legal entities engaged in beekeeping, subsidies of 10 manats will be allocated to each bee family, Fineko/abc.az reports.

Subsidies for beekeepers are stipulated for 5 years (including 2018).

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      