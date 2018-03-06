Azerbaijan launches five-year process of subsidizing beekeepers

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on stimulating the development of beekeeping.

According to the order, individuals and legal entities engaged in beekeeping, subsidies of 10 manats will be allocated to each bee family, Fineko/abc.az reports.

Subsidies for beekeepers are stipulated for 5 years (including 2018).

News.Az

