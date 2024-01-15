Azerbaijan launches Independent Media Center for 2024 presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Election - 2024" Independent Media Center of Azerbaijan`s Central Election Commission (CEC) has commenced its operations.

The aim of the center is to swiftly provide comprehensive information to the Azerbaijani public and both local and foreign media regarding the upcoming snap presidential election scheduled for February 7, 2024. It aims to cover various aspects, including different election stages, voting process, activities of electoral institutions, observation missions, and exit poll organizations.

The center's website, available at https://secki-2024.az/, offers versions in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English languages.

It serves as a platform where opinions, reports, and statements from authorized individuals and experts related to the election process are regularly posted. Additionally, the site includes photo and video materials associated with the elections.

The center maintains an active presence on both Facebook and Telegram, ensuring the dissemination of information through these channels as well.

News.Az