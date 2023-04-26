Azerbaijan launches investigation after landmine blast injuries one civilian in Tartar

An investigation has been launched into a landmine blast that left one civilian injured in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, News.Az reports.

As a result of the explosion of an anti-personnel landmine, a 33-year-old driver of the International Eurasian Press Foundation Khazar Babashov was injured,

The Prosecutor's Office of the Tartar district is investigating the incident.

Since the end of the 44-day war, as a result of the explosion of mines laid by the Armenian Armed Forces, 51 people (including military personnel and civilians) were killed, and 244 people received injuries of varying severity.

News.Az