Azerbaijan launches large-scale military exercises

Azerbaijan has launched large-scale military exercises involving various military branches of the Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry told APA on Sept. 18.

The exercises are held in accordance with the plan approved by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.



The drills involve up to 15,000 military personnel, more than 150 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 120 missiles and artillery systems of different calibers, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, 20 combat aircraft for various purposes, as well as new types of electronic warfare assets and unmanned aerial vehicles.



The exercises will last until September 22.

News.Az

