Azerbaijan launches “Media Literacy” platform

Organized by Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency within the “Media Literacy” week, a conference on “Media literacy”, has kicked off today in Baku, bringing together 500 young people, News.Az reports.

Addressing the conference, Executive Director of the Agency Ahmad Ismayilov noted that in the modern era, as we face the rapidly increasing information flow, the development of the proper skills to determine the reliability of information in the society is becoming one of the key factors for the development of the national media landscape and the promotion of long-term social and cultural development across the country.

According to him, the currently observed abundance of information, as well as the challenge facing the society to determine the objectivity of the information require to develop media-literate consumers, as well as take consistent steps towards increasing the effective performance of the media's professional function.

In his remarks, Chief of Azerbaijan's State Service of Special Communication and Information Security Ilgar Musayev noted that a vast majority of the world's population lacks the fundamental media-literate knowledge and skills due to the limitation of the ability to navigate the internet safely. He emphasized that the risk of being exposed to the negative effects of various information in the media is quite high among such population groups, especially the young people, stressing the need to take consistent measures in this regard.

The event then featured a presentation of the “Media Literacy” platform - medialiteracy.media.gov.az by Head of Media Support Projects and Strategic Planning Department of Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency Laman Isgandarova.

News.Az