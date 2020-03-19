Azerbaijan launches new info portal to raise public awareness on COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Task Force under Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has launched a www.koronavirusinfo.az information portal aimed to raise public awareness on prevention of

The website features verified general data about coronavirus (COVID-19), current situation in the world, the measures taken in Azerbaijan to fight against the virus and other prompt information.

The regulations, instructions and recommendations defined by the government of Azerbaijan to protect the health and ensure safety of the population are brought to the public attention.

The citizens may also get answers to their questions in an interactive way by applying to the portal.

News.Az

