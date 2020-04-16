Azerbaijan launches new project amid coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has launched REACT-C19 project aimed at strengthening basic skills in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in regional hospitals.

The project was launched on the initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO), with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the State Agency on Compulsory Health Insurance, Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) and the Ministry of Health.

Addressing the presentation ceremony, TABIB Chairman Ramin Bayramli said that 19 Azerbaijani doctors working in Turkey will participate in the project.

The project aims to develop the basic skills necessary for the treatment of coronavirus infected patients in regional hospitals.

As part of the project, it is planned to use the triage system in regional hospitals, establish resuscitation systems, create necessary conditions and carry out training for the medical staff of the hospitals.

In addition, online, mobile and digital technologies will be introduced in the hospitals to facilitate the work of the trained personnel.

News.Az

