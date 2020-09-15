Azerbaijan launches project on non-cash payment in public transport

+ ↺ − 16 px

A pilot project has been launched in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi city through the most modern innovations in the field of cashless payment for passenger transportation via the Information Center of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies which is the technical operator, Trend reports on Sept. 15 citing the ministry.

A new system that allows paying for trips by using bank cards and through mobile devices has been installed in some city buses.

It can also be integrated into the payment system for all modes of public transport.

The card can be obtained at branches of "Azer-Turk Bank" OJSC, branches, and offices of "Azerpost" LLC.

An opportunity will be created in the city to purchase it in special terminals.

The functionality of the card is not limited by the option of paying in public transport. It can be used to pay for utilities, shopping, etc.

For this project, a mobile application has been developed in the Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages, with the help of which it will be possible to obtain the information about the historical sights of Shamakhi and to establish the routes.

For this purpose, while using the application, to point the camera of the mobile device on the Prepaid Card.

The sponsor of the project is "Mastercard" while the regulator is the Azerbaijani State Road Transport Service under the ministry.

News.Az

News.Az