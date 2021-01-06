Azerbaijan launches project to develop ICT skills of population

+ ↺ − 16 px

An online learning portal to improve the digital skills of the population and develop their knowledge on the use of information and communication technologies has been created in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, the ‘iktlab.edu.az’ online learning portal offers free online trainings (video lessons) on acquiring knowledge in the field of ICT and digital technologies, in which users can participate in an interactive form.

“The portal will post lessons in various areas of ICT and digital technologies, prepared in the Azerbaijani language. The portal currently provides video information on the basics of digital skills, the use of Internet technologies and other similar topics,” said the ministry.

Content related to digital marketing and programming courses will also be available soon.

“The purpose of this project is to help the population, especially women, in obtaining knowledge and skills in all parts of the country on a free basis. Those who successfully complete the training course will be able to obtain certificates through this portal,” the ministry noted.

The online project is being implemented by the ICT Application and Training Center (İKT LAB) with the support of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and the International Telecommunications Union.

The platform was developed within the ‘Development of multimedia online courses and a web portal for women’ project. This project is being implemented on the basis of the decision of the World Conference on the Development of Telecommunications on the implementation of regional projects as part of regional initiatives.

News.Az