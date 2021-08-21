Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan launches research to develop domestic COVID-19 vaccine

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijan launches research to develop domestic COVID-19 vaccine

Research is underway in Azerbaijan to create a domestic vaccine against coronavirus, Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of the Board of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), wrote on Twitter. 

“After many years, research in the field of cell structure has started in Azerbaijan in order to create a vaccine, diagnostics and chemical therapy, and develop new methods to combat infectious diseases, including COVID-19,” he tweeted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      