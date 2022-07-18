Azerbaijan launches testing for monkeypox

+ ↺ − 16 px

No cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Azerbaijan so far, the country’s Ministry of Health said on Monday, News.Az reports.

According to the ministry, the epidemiological situation in the country is carefully controlled, and when identifying suspected cases, there are all possibilities for laboratory PCR diagnosis.

“Up until now, two monkeypox tests have been carried out. The test samples were sent to the Center for Control of Particularly Dangerous Infections. Both of the test results were negative,” the ministry added.

News.Az